"Alien Worlds of Endless Oceans" --Kepler Mission Reveals Blue Planets Unlike Anything in Our Solar System (2016 Most Popular)
January 01, 2017
The discovery raises the intriguing possibility that some star in our galaxy might be circled by two Earth-like worlds — planets with oceans and continents, where technologically advanced life could develop. “Imagine looking through a telescope to see another world with life just a few million miles from your own. Or, having the capability to travel between them on a regular basis. I can’t think of a more powerful motivation to become a space-faring society,” said Harvard astronomer Dimitar Sasselov.
Astronomers discovered a "Water World" planetary system this past April orbiting the star Kepler-62. This five-planet system has two worlds in the habitable zone — the distance from their star at which they receive enough light and warmth that liquid water could theoretically exist on their surfaces. Modeling by researchers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) suggests that both planets are water worlds, their surfaces completely covered by a global ocean with no land in sight.
Kepler-62 is a type K star slightly smaller and cooler than our sun. The two water worlds, designated Kepler-62e and -62f, orbit the star every 122 and 267 days, respectively. They were found by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft, which detects planets that transit, or cross the face of, their host star. Measuring a transit tells astronomers the size of the planet relative to its star. The star system is illustrated below (CfA).
Kepler-62e is 60 percent larger than Earth, while Kepler-62f is about 40 percent larger, making both of them “super-Earths.” They are too small for their masses to be measured, but astronomers expect them to be composed of rock and water, without a significant gaseous envelope.
As the warmer of the two worlds, Kepler-62e would have a bit more clouds than Earth, according to computer models. More distant Kepler-62f would need the greenhouse effect from plenty of carbon dioxide to warm it enough to host an ocean. Otherwise, it might become an ice-covered snowball.
“Kepler-62e probably has a very cloudy sky and is warm and humid all the way to the polar regions. Kepler-62f would be cooler, but still potentially life-friendly,” said Harvard astronomer and co-author Dimitar Sasselov.
“The good news is — the two would exhibit distinctly different colors and make our search for signatures of life easier on such planets in the near future,” he added.
Kaltenegger and Sasselov’s research has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal.
The Daily Galaxy via CfA
Image credits: wallpapersafari
all these "would have", "would be", "may be", "could have"...is this science or just guesses based on almost nothing?. How do we know, from Kepler's data only that these planets are "blue"? (and, at the same time of different colors????)?? on which hard facts? how de we know they are cloudy? Their masses are too small to be measured? so we don't know their density? from where do we know they are ocan-planets if we dont know their mean density with some precision? Do they have an atmosphere? who knows, but for sure thay may harbor life, with a possibility of tehcnology....Is this Astrophysics or Astrology or even Alchemy?
Posted by: d'Hendecourt | January 01, 2017 at 02:58 PM
Paragraph 1 " two Earth-like worlds — planets with oceans and continents,"
Paragraph 3 "suggests that both planets are water worlds, their surfaces completely covered by a global ocean with no land in sight."
any human editors read these copy paste articles before they publish?
Posted by: Expat | January 01, 2017 at 05:51 PM
Earth like worlds can have oceans and contents yes. So a world without a content is not Earth like when most of the earth surface is in fact oceans? A all ocean world would be Earth like. Think a bit.
Posted by: Altotus | January 01, 2017 at 09:15 PM
d'Hendecourt your reading the wrong journal articles if you want to understand what this means in detail, perhaps you think science is something it is not? I understand the basis of the solutions discussed. That is clear. 1,200 light years from Earth this is the edge of knowable.
Posted by: Altotus | January 01, 2017 at 09:36 PM