"Starman" -- Neil deGrasse Tyson, The New Guide to the 'Cosmos'



Astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson, a protege of Carl Sagan and the current host of the new Cosmos --A Spacetime Odyssey, is vigilant about correcting misrepresentations of science in popular culture. Last fall, he issued a series of lighthearted tweets pointing out errors made by the director of “Gravity.” (Satellites generally circle the globe west to east, yet in the movie all the debris was coming east to west; Sandra Bullock’s hair remains unruffled in zero-g conditions.) His correctives were considered newsworthy enough for Brian Williams to include them on the “NBC Nightly News,” and for the “Saturday Night Live” team to spoof them. Tyson has more than 1.6 million followers on Twitter, and his feed is filled with appetizing science facts: “Yup. Comet ison croaked. You would have too, if you were made of ice and you buzz-cut the Sun.” The author or co-author of ten books of popular science, Tyson is considering compiling a volume of his tweets for publication.