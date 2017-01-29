"Demon Haunted World" -- Carl Sagan Foresees Trump's USA in 1995 (Week's Most Popular/Video)

"The dumbing down of American is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in the enormously influential media, the 30 second sound bites (now down to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but especially a kind of celebration of ignorance.”
“I have a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchildren's time -- when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what's true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness.
Watch Sagan's profound warning of the role of science and government.
It's amazing where one will find propagandists popping up on behalf of the NY oligarchs, their front man Soros, and their handmaiden Demshevik Party.
Posted by: Ivan Durakov | January 29, 2017 at 09:29 AM
Please, avoid polytical issues here. This is an astronomy blog, not a polytical blog.
Posted by: Francisco M. | January 29, 2017 at 02:00 PM
HUGE mistake by DAILY GALAXY to include issues relating to cyber-terrorism matters with all OTHER astronomy-related matters. Like it or not, cyber-terrorism simply DOES NOT relate to astronomy-related matters. This mistake falls under the broad umbrella of "this site will now become politicized."
Now comes your first hint of things to come with today's post.
Obama has been in charge for 8 years now and a substantial amount of any/all damage foreseen by Carl Sagan was brought about by him, not Trump. Trump has been in office for how long now? Eight days? And you are Trump?
As today's kids would say, WTF!!!
Posted by: Dan Flanagan | January 29, 2017 at 05:56 PM