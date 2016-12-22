Home Archives Profile Subscribe
ESO's "Band Five" --Faint Radio Signals of Water Can Now Be Detected in Remote Regions of the Universe
Interstellar Human Hibernation --Science of Deep-Space Travel from From 'Aliens' to 'Arrival'

Today's "Galaxy" Stream: 'The Radio Species' --Neil deGrasse Tyson on the Probability of Life in the Cosmos (VIEW)

December 22, 2016

 

 

Eso50_obs_compo

 

Are we alone? It’s a question that has obsessed us for centuries, and now we have the technology to do more than wonder. Scientists on the hunt for distant planets and extraterrestrial intelligence explore faraway galaxies and barely visible realms. Neil deGrasse Tyson and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins journey to the brink of discovery to contemplate what it would mean to have company in the cosmos.

 

 

 

 

Related articles
Rocky Planet with a 3-Day Orbit --"Only 21 Light-Years Away"
NASA's Virtual Planetary Laboratory --A New "Systems" Approach to the Search for Alien Life
"Our Early Solar System Harbored SuperEarths" (Weekend Feature)
"A Universe of Planets" --A Short History of NASA's Search for Life Beyond Our Solar System
NASA's Amazing Comet Hunter --"Nobody Dreamed We'd Approach 200 a Year"

Posted on December 22, 2016 at 08:13 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)