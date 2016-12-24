Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA's Fermi Space Telescope Finds First Gamma-Ray Binary Star Beyond the Milky Way --"A Morphed Supernova?"
With Our Thanks and Best Wishes for the Holidays!

This Week's Most Popular --From China's "Star-Trek" Propulsion Drive to Mystery of the Big Bang

December 24, 2016

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01bb096216e7970d-800wi

 


The Strange, Unsolved Case of the Alien Megastar

China Trumps NASA With Working "StarTrek" EM Propulsion Drive --"Testing Now Aboard the Tiangong-2 Space Laboratory"

Stunning X-Ray Satellite View of Earth --"Reveals a Jet-Stream at Molten Core"

Betelgeuse: Supergiant Red Star Poised to Explode --"May Have Swallowed a Companion"

CERN Discovery --"We're One Step Closer to Illuminating Mystery of the Big Bang"

Posted on December 24, 2016 at 03:00 AM | | Comments (1)

| | |

Comments

sweet

Posted by: Terence Godley | December 24, 2016 at 06:55 AM

